Istanbul may see season’s first snowfall this weekend

ISTANBUL
A winter chill is expected to sweep across Türkiye this weekend, with temperatures likely to drop and sleet and snow possibly blanketing Istanbul on Nov. 23, giving children the long-awaited chance to engage in snowball fights, sledding and building snowmen in their gardens.

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen noted that heavy rainfall is also expected to hit Istanbul and the Marmara region, along with the southern Aegean coast, warning of the risk of flash floods in these areas.

Şen further pointed out that southwestern winds in these areas, as well as in Central Anatolia, could lead to material damage, and warned that air travel disruptions may occur.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service predicts that partly to mostly overcast weather will prevail across the entire country.

Rainy weather is expected to affect the Central and Eastern Black Sea regions, the eastern part of Southeastern Anatolia, and Eastern Anatolia, with the exception of Malatya province.

Zonguldak, Bartın, Sinop, Karabük, Kastamonu, as well as Hatay and its surroundings, eastern Antalya and western Mersin, are also expected to experience persistent rainfall.

Temperatures in Istanbul are expected to fluctuate between 8 and 19 degrees Celsius this week, while in İzmir, they are predicted to range from 7 to 21 degrees Celsius. The capital, Ankara, is forecast to see temperatures varying between 1 and 18 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

