Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list

Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Jet claims 118th place on top 500 firms list

Hüseyin Latifoğlu, the CEO of Istanbul Jet.

Turkish fuel services firm Istanbul Jet claimed 118th spot in the Capital500 list of Capital Magazine's “Türkiye's Top 500 Private Companies” research.

According to a statement from Istanbul Jet, the company provides services to airline companies with the standards it offers in aviation and fuel services.

Hüseyin Latifoğlu, the CEO of Istanbul Jet, said the company is aimed at being a global leader in its sector.

"Starting from Europe, we have a strong presence in the Middle East and Far East and we plan to invest in storage facilities in Central Europe to increase our overseas sales volume," he said, adding that the company is at 23rd place in energy-oil sector.

The company will soon inaugurate a jet fuel storage facility in Dalaman district in southwestern province of Muğla worth over 4 million euros, he said.

Latifoğlu noted that in 2023 the firm’s sales volume soared 40 percent and its turnover jumped 21 percent year-on-year, and that the company saw 21 percent growth in 2024 compared to the first five months of last year.

Stressing that 90 percent of Istanbul Jet's sales are jet fuel, 8 percent are land fuel and 2 percent are marine fuel, the CEO said that the company targets a 15 percent growth in sales volume this year.

istanbul jet, firms,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

    Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

  2. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  3. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  4. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  5. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Recommended
Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter
Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end
Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election

Taxes on tips: A very American issue for a tight election
UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse

UBS earnings exceed forecasts as it absorbs Credit Suisse
Workers strike at worlds biggest copper mine

Workers strike at world's biggest copper mine
Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP

Türkiye expects more foreign investment soon, says VP
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿