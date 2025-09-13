Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s largest coffee festival, the “Türk Telekom Prime Istanbul Coffee Festival,” opened its doors for the 11th time at Kadıköy’s Tepe Nautilus, bringing together coffee and music lovers.

Festival founder and Dream Sales Machine Chairman Alper Sesli said this year’s event spans 10,000 square meters and features more than 200 brands. Over 100 different coffee beans from around the world are showcased for visitors to taste. “All tastings are free. There is art, music, seminars and workshops, but our main star is the coffee bean,” Sesli said.

He underlined that coffee has been part of local culture for nearly 500 years and that Türkiye has developed its own brewing tradition with Turkish coffee. Sesli added that domestic coffee production has now begun and that industry stakeholders, growers and organic farmers will discuss the issue during the festival.

Thude Robotics introduced X BARISTA, an AI-based coffee station showcased for the first time. CEO Önder Akyazıcı said it represents a “fourth-generation coffee experience,” combining robotics with specialty coffee standards. “We developed sensors to mimic professional baristas. Our project is entirely local, both software and hardware. Robots make the process more efficient and sustainable, and we already have international orders,” he said.

Award-winning barista and Niji Coffee Co. co-founder Alireza Razzaghzadeh noted the importance of the festival for the sector, saying that its location in Kadıköy makes it more accessible to coffee enthusiasts.

The festival runs until Sept. 14 and will host concerts by artists including Levent Yüksel, Ceza, Madrigal and Haluk Levent, along with workshops and tastings.

This year, for the first time, the festival also features a Türk Telekom Children’s Area with activities for families, while the Türk Telekom Prime Lounge offers visitors treats, interactive events and stage competitions.