Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Istanbul Airport saw the highest number of flights in Europe from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (EUROCONTROL) on Dec. 6.

The airport saw 471 flights on Nov. 28, 542 flights on Nov. 29, and 496 flights on Nov. 30, according to EUROCONTROL.

It recorded 423 flights on Dec. 1, 498 flights on Dec. 2, 483 flights on Dec. 3, while 570 flights were registered on Friday.

“Leader of the week again!,” Istanbul Airport's operator IGA posted on Twitter.

“According to @eurocontrol data between November 28 to December 4, we have become the busiest airport. We wish everyone plenty more healthy and safe flights!” it added.