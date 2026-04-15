Istanbul Airport ranks 8th among world’s busiest in 2025

Istanbul Airport ranks 8th among world’s busiest in 2025

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport ranks 8th among world’s busiest in 2025

Istanbul Airport ranked as the world’s eighth-busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2025, according to data released by Airports Council International.

With London Heathrow placing seventh, the two were the only European airports to make the global top 10.

ACI Europe said Heathrow handled 84.48 million passengers last year, up 0.7 percent from 2024, while Istanbul Airport followed with just 40,000 passengers behind with 84.44 million, marking a 5.5 percent annual increase.

The figures kept Istanbul in second place in Europe amid the hub’s continued growth.

At the top of the global ranking, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport remained in first place, followed by Dubai International Airport and Tokyo Haneda.

Dallas Fort Worth, Shanghai Pudong and Chicago O’Hare airports were also ahead of Heathrow and Istanbul Airport in the final standings.

ACI said global passenger traffic reached an estimated 9.8 billion in 2025, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier.

 

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