Istanbul Airport named ‘Airport of the Year’

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport has been named "Airport of the Year" for the fourth time at the Air Transport Awards 2024.

In its five years of operation, the airport received the prize four times, demonstrating a remarkable achievement, the Air Transport News said.

The winners are determined by a vote involving more than 4,000 Air Transport News readers and aviation industry executives.

İGA Istanbul Airport was named "Airport of the Year" ahead of its international competitors previously in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and has achieved this success for the fourth consecutive time.

At the ceremony held in Ekali, Greece, the award was presented to the Acting CEO of İGA Istanbul Airport, Selahattin Bilgen.

“We at İGA Istanbul Airport are incredibly grateful to have received this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year,” Bilgen said.

Being recognized as the "Airport of the Year" is a testimonial to the dedication and never-ending efforts of the entire team, he added.

“We've set even more ambitious targets for 2024. This award reaffirms our sincere commitment to providing world-class services, and we are honored to be acknowledged as the best in the industry,” the company executive said.

The mega airport served more than 73 million passengers last year, up 18 percent compared to 2022.

The international passenger traffic at Istanbul Airport grew 20 percent to 58.2 million, while 18 million domestic passengers went through the airport in 2023, up 13 percent from 2022.

In the first two months of 2024, the airport welcomed nearly 12 million travelers, marking a 9 percent increase from a year earlier, with international passengers rising 12 percent to 9.4 million.