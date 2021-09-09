Istanbul Airport claims no. 2 spot in world's best international airports

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport placed number two on a ranking of the world’s best international airports, a survey by U.S. Travel and Leisure magazine found.

At less than three years old, Istanbul Airport made it to the upper ranks of the globe’s top 10 airports in the World's Best Awards 2021 survey, said a statement by the Istanbul Airport Administration (IGA) on Sept. 9. 

Only the long-established Singapore Changi Airport beat Istanbul in this year’s rankings.

With 91.17 points, Istanbul Airport bested airports such as Incheon (South Korea), Dubai, Hamad (Qatar), Tokyo, Hong Kong, Narita (Japan), Zurich, and Osaka to claim second place, impressing travelers with its efficient operation and premium travel experience.

The survey showed that travelers enjoyed airports in Asia, with six of the top 10 winners located in that part of the world.

Before the results are announced, evaluations are made in terms of access, check-in, security, food and beverage areas, shopping, and design.

Istanbul Airport, launched in October 2018, has a capacity of 95 million passengers annually.

With all four of its phases completed as of 2028, it will boast a passenger capacity of some 200 million.

