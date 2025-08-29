Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

ANKARA
Israels Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has informed the Turkish parliament about the worsening situation of Gaza amid increased Israeli genocidal actions that continue to kill civilians either as a result of its military operations or man-made famine.

“If Israel is not stopped, this will have consequences at the regional and global level. The Greater Israel dream constitutes a disaster for the region. No peace will prevail in this region if the Netanyahu government is not prevented,” Fidan told Turkish lawmakers on Aug. 29.

The assembly convened under the leadership of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and upon the calls of the political parties in a special session to discuss the Israeli massacres in Gaza and to demonstrate a collective reaction against it.

The continued occupation of Gaza and attacks against Lebanon and Syria by Israel are dragging the Middle East towards a turning point, Fidan underlined, accusing the Netanyahu government of committing every possible crime to expand the territories of Israel.

“Israel is currently occupying 85 percent of Gaza and is in preparation to occupy the rest of it at the expense of new massacres,” the minister underlined, repeating that Türkiye will never accept the forced migration of Palestinians from their territories.

Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza and resume talks for a two-state solution with like-minded Islamic and European nations, Fidan said.

"No country has taken stronger measures against Israel than Türkiye," he declared, emphasizing that Türkiye stands alone in completely severing trade ties with Israel.

The fact that prominent countries like France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malta, and Portugal have announced they will recognize Palestine as a state during the U.N. General Assembly works in September constitutes a historic milestone, Fidan said.

“These are overdue but very valuable steps. As a result of decisive diplomacy, Israel’s so-called legitimacy is falling apart.”

“Our job is to maintain and accelerate this momentum,” Fidan said, citing that excluding Israel from the works of the U.N. General Assembly is among the objectives of like-minded countries.

Kurtulmuş, for his part, underlined that Israel’s membership in all international organizations should be suspended until it abandons its genocidal policies.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

    Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

  2. Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

    Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

  3. Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

    Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

  4. Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

    Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

  5. Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

    Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Recommended
Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars
Türkiye marks Victory Day with nationwide celebrations

Türkiye marks Victory Day with nationwide celebrations
Presidential decree establishes stray animal protection units in 3 provinces

Presidential decree establishes stray animal protection units in 3 provinces
Diyarbakır muhtar who prevented 41 child marriages starts university at 53

Diyarbakır muhtar who prevented 41 child marriages starts university at 53
Parliament passes Gaza memorandum slamming Israels genocide

Parliament passes Gaza memorandum slamming Israel's 'genocide'
Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event

Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event
WORLD Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

ECONOMY Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿