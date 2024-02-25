Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will convene the cabinet early this week to “approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” with domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home mounting.

Despite the concerns, including from key ally the United States, Netanyahu signaled that the expected push had not been abandoned, adding that "at the beginning of the week, I will convene the cabinet to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population from there.”

"Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the war's goals," he added.

Domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home has also steadily mounted, with thousands gathering in Tel Aviv Feb. 24 night at what has come to be known as "Hostages Square" to demand swifter action.

"We keep telling you: Bring them back to us! And no matter how," said Avivit Yablonka, 45, whose sister Hanan was kidnapped on Oct. 7 last year.

Anti-government protesters were also out in Tel Aviv, blocking streets and calling for Netanyahu's government to step down as authorities deployed water cannon and mounted officers in a bid to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Israeli media yesterday reported that mediators are making progress on an agreement for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel's war cabinet met to discuss the proposal late on Feb. 24, but there was no official word on what they had decided.

Several Israeli media outlets, citing unnamed officials, said it tacitly approved the deal and that Israel would send a delegation to Qatar for further discussions.

A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and Hamas, said that the draft ceasefire deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10, a period that often sees heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

After more than four months of shortages inside the besieged Gaza Strip, the World Food Program said this week its teams had reported "unprecedented levels of desperation,” while the United Nations warned that 2.2 million people were on the brink of famine.

In northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, bedraggled children held out plastic containers and battered cooking pots for what little food was available.

Save the Children said the risk of famine would continue to "increase as long as the government of Israel continues to impede the entry of aid into Gaza.”