Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza

Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza

ASHDOD
Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza

Israeli forces brought the pro-Palestinian activist boat Handala into the port of Ashdod on July 27, after seizing the vessel in international waters and detaining the crew.

Campaigners from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition had attempted to breach an Israeli naval blockade of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, but were intercepted late on July 26.

The legal rights center Adalah told AFP its lawyers were in Ashdod and had demanded to speak to the 21-strong international crew, which includes two French parliamentarians and two Al Jazeera journalists.

"After 12 hours at sea, following the unlawful interception of the Handala, Israeli authorities confirmed the vessel's arrival at Ashdod port," said the group, set up to campaign for the rights of Israel's Arab population.

"Despite repeated demands, Israeli authorities have refused to allow Adalah's lawyers access to the detained activists to provide legal consultation," it continued.

"Adalah reiterates that the activists aboard the Handala were part of a peaceful civilian mission to break through Israel's illegal blockade on Gaza. The vessel was intercepted in international waters and their detention constitutes a clear violation of international law."

Just before midnight local time on July 26, video live streamed from the Handala showed Israeli troops boarding the vessel. An online tracker showed the ship in international waters west of Gaza.

A previous boat sent by Freedom Flotilla, the Madleen, was also intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters on June 9 and towed to Ashdod.

It carried 12 campaigners, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The activists were eventually expelled by Israel.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

    CHP opens presidential campaign office for İmamoğlu

  2. Bahçeli slams YPG for undermining anti-terror bid

    Bahçeli slams YPG for undermining anti-terror bid

  3. Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

    Erdoğan welcomes France’s move to recognize Palestine

  4. Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

    Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires

  5. Wildfires threaten northwestern city as evacuations escalate

    Wildfires threaten northwestern city as evacuations escalate
Recommended
Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates
11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan

11 injured at Walmart store stabbing in Michigan
Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes
Israel declares daily fighting pauses in Gaza to allow aid

Israel declares daily fighting pauses in Gaza to allow aid
At least 8 killed during terrorist attack in southeast Iran

At least 8 killed during 'terrorist' attack in southeast Iran
Trump says Hamas didnt want Gaza deal as talks break down

Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down
WORLD Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Ecuador deports more than 600 Colombian inmates

Colombian authorities said on July 26 that Ecuador had deported about 600 Colombian prisoners via a land border crossing, after Bogota protested the action came without prior agreement.

ECONOMY Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Landmark energy law expected to help meet climate goals

Türkiye has introduced a sweeping legislative reform aimed at accelerating renewable energy investments.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿