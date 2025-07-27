Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza

ASHDOD

Israeli forces brought the pro-Palestinian activist boat Handala into the port of Ashdod on July 27, after seizing the vessel in international waters and detaining the crew.

Campaigners from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition had attempted to breach an Israeli naval blockade of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, but were intercepted late on July 26.

The legal rights center Adalah told AFP its lawyers were in Ashdod and had demanded to speak to the 21-strong international crew, which includes two French parliamentarians and two Al Jazeera journalists.

"After 12 hours at sea, following the unlawful interception of the Handala, Israeli authorities confirmed the vessel's arrival at Ashdod port," said the group, set up to campaign for the rights of Israel's Arab population.

"Despite repeated demands, Israeli authorities have refused to allow Adalah's lawyers access to the detained activists to provide legal consultation," it continued.

"Adalah reiterates that the activists aboard the Handala were part of a peaceful civilian mission to break through Israel's illegal blockade on Gaza. The vessel was intercepted in international waters and their detention constitutes a clear violation of international law."

Just before midnight local time on July 26, video live streamed from the Handala showed Israeli troops boarding the vessel. An online tracker showed the ship in international waters west of Gaza.

A previous boat sent by Freedom Flotilla, the Madleen, was also intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters on June 9 and towed to Ashdod.

It carried 12 campaigners, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The activists were eventually expelled by Israel.