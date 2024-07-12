Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

TEL AVIV
Israeli army released first report on Oct 7 attack

A battle-scarred home in Kibbutz Be'eri, an Israeli communal farm on the Gaza border, is seen on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The Israeli military has acknowledged a string of errors in its response to the Hamas attacks last October, including slow response times and disorganization, as it released the results of its first investigation into failures during the assault that triggered the war in Gaza.

The report focused on the border community of Be’eri, where over 100 people were killed and more than 30 others taken hostage by Hamas. It was among the hardest-hit communities in the early morning attack, and it was the scene of one of the highest-profile confrontations on Oct. 7, 2023.

“The army failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri,” the military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said in a televised address. “It is painful and difficult for me to say that.”

The inquiry summary, made public after being presented to kibbutz families, concluded that the military "failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Beeri.”

It said there had been a "lack of coordination" in the military response and that forces were "not prepared for the extensive infiltration scenario that occurred on Oct. 7, 2023.”

During the standoff, a tank fired at the home, raising concerns that the 13 hostages inside were killed by friendly fire .The military concluded that they were likely killed by Hamas , not Israeli shelling, though it was unclear how it reached that conclusion, and the report called for additional tests.

At the same day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for a state investigation involving him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi over the Hamas attack and the failure to prevent it.

“There is a need for an official commission to investigate all of us, including myself and the prime minister,” Gallant said at a graduation ceremony of military officers. “We need a national-level investigation to clarify the facts. A state inquiry commission is necessary.”

october 7,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over spying allegation

Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation
Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate
Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence

Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence
Iran president-elect ready for constructive dialogue with Europe

Iran president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with Europe
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿