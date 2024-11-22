Israel to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers

Israel to end 'administrative detention' for West Bank settlers

TEL AVIV
Israel to end administrative detention for West Bank settlers

Israeli authorities will stop holding Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank under administrative detention, or incarceration without trial, the defense ministry announced Nov. 22.

The practice allows for detainees to be held for long periods without being charged or appear in court and is often used against Palestinians who Israel deems security threats.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said it was "inappropriate" for Israel to employ administrative detention against settlers who "face severe Palestinian terror threats and unjustified international sanctions.”

But, according to settlement watchdog Peace Now, it is one of only few effective tools that Israeli authorities to prevent settler attacks against Palestinians, which have surged in the West Bank over the past year.

Katz said in a statement issued by his office that prosecution or "other preventive measures" would be used to deal with criminal acts in the West Bank.

B'Tselem, an Israeli rights group, said authorities use administrative detention "extensively and routinely" to hold thousands of Palestinians for lengthy periods of time.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group told AFP in August that 3,432 Palestinians were held in administrative detention.

Yonatan Mizrahi, director of settlement watch for Peace Now, told AFP that although administrative detention was mostly used in the West Bank to detain Palestinians, it was one of the few effective tools for temporarily removing the threat of settler violence through detention.

"The cancellation of administrative detention orders for settlers alone is a cynical... move that whitewashes and normalizes escalating Jewish terrorism under the cover of war," the group said in a statement, referring to a spike in settler attacks throughout the Israel-Hamas conflict over the past 13 months.

Western governments, including Israel's ally and military backer the United States, have recently imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers and settler organizations over ties to violence against Palestinians.

Earlier this week, U.S. authorities announced sanctions against Amana, a movement that backs settlement development, and others who have "ties to violent actors in the West Bank.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye neutralizes nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' nine PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

    Kılıçdaroğlu faces first hearing in insult case

  3. Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

    Türkiye will continue on path to energy independence, Erdoğan vows

  4. COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

    COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

  5. MPs pass reforms on internal security

    MPs pass reforms on internal security
Recommended
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance
Romania set to hold presidential election

Romania set to hold presidential election
More countries vow to arrest Netanyahu under ICC warrant

More countries vow to arrest Netanyahu under ICC warrant
Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, according to UN

Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, according to UN
Russia says it derailed Kievs war plans for next year

Russia says it 'derailed' Kiev's war plans for next year
Greece pushes green transition on its fragile islands

Greece pushes green transition on its fragile islands
WORLD COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bln in climate finance

A new draft deal at U.N. climate talks Friday proposes rich nations commit $250 billion a year to help poorer nations combat global warming in a bid to break the deadlocked negotiations.
ECONOMY Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 7.03 percent year-on-year in January-October to 47.3 million, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Nov. 22.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿