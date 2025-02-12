Israel threatens renewed 'intense' Gaza war if hostages not freed Saturday

Israel threatened Tuesday to resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if hostages were not released this weekend, while Hamas insisted it remained committed to the ceasefire deal and accused Israel of violations.

Under the terms of the truce, which has largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza, captives were to be released in batches in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli custody. So far, Israel and Hamas have completed five hostage-prisoner swaps.

But the deal has come under increasing strain in recent days, prompting diplomatic efforts to salvage it and Hamas to say it was "committed to the ceasefire".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "if Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF (Israeli military) will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated".

His threat echoed that of U.S. President Donald Trump who said on Monday that "hell" would break loose if Hamas failed to release "all" Israeli hostages by Saturday.

The president proposed taking over Gaza and removing its more than two million residents.

"If all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday 12 o'clock... I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," Trump said.

He reaffirmed his deadline while hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday.

King Abdullah said on social media he "reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians", adding it was "the unified Arab position".

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump's remark "further complicates matters".

"Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties," he told AFP.

Egypt, a U.S. ally which borders Gaza, said Tuesday it plans to "present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction" of the Palestinian territory which ensures residents remain on their land.

  'Gates of hell' 

Hamas has said it would postpone the next hostage release, scheduled for Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the deal and calling for it to fulfil its obligations.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has urged Hamas to proceed with the planned release and "avoid at all costs resumption of hostilities in Gaza".

Yemen's Huthi rebels, who are aligned with Hamas and have attacked Israel throughout the war in support of the Palestinians, said they were "ready to launch a military intervention at any time in case of escalation against Gaza".

Netanyahu did not specify whether he was referring to all captives, but his Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the premier to "open the gates of hell" if Israel doesn't get back "all the hostages... by Saturday".

The far-right politician demanded the "full occupation of the Gaza Strip" and an end to all humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said it has reinforced its troops, while hostage families rallied outside Netanyahu's office in support of the ceasefire.

"There is a deal. Go for it!" said Zahiro, whose uncle Avraham Munder died in captivity.

In Gaza, resident Adnan Qassem was praying "the ceasefire holds".

"The ruling faction in Israel wants war, and I believe there is also a faction within Hamas that wants war," said the 60-year-old from Deir el-Balah.

  'Humanitarian catastrophe' 

Trump's latest threat came hours after Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said the hostage release scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

It accused Israel of failing to meet its commitments under the agreement, including on aid, and cited the deaths of three Gazans at the weekend.

But the group said "the door remains open" for the release to go ahead "once the occupation complies".

 

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the war has killed at least 48,219 people in the territory, figures the U.N. considers reliable.

A U.N. report issued on Tuesday said that more than $53 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza and end the "humanitarian catastrophe" in the devastated territory.

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
