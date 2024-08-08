Israel targets Norway over recognition of Palestine

Israel targets Norway over recognition of Palestine

TEL AVIV
Israel targets Norway over recognition of Palestine

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday the diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys to the Palestinian Authority would be revoked over Oslo's "anti-Israel behavior" since the Gaza war began last October.

"I ordered the termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority,” Katz said in a statement.

"There is a price for anti-Israel behavior," the top diplomat added, citing Norway's recent recognition of a Palestinian state and backing of a pending International Criminal Court case implicating Israeli leaders in alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

A separate statement mentioned "serious statements by senior Norwegian officials" that the Foreign Ministry viewed as anti-Israeli.

The ministry statement said it would revoke the diplomatic status of "eight Norwegian diplomats... whose duties were to represent Norway vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority.”

In response to the decision, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that it was an "extreme action" that would "have consequences."

"Today's decision will have consequences for our relationship with the Netanyahu government. We are considering what measures Norway will take to respond to the situation that the Netanyahu government has now created," Eide said in a statement.

In May, Israel ordered Spain's consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to Palestinians from June 1, as a "punitive" measure for Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state, Katz said at the time.

Spain, Ireland and Norway had earlier announced their decision to recognize a Palestinian state, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel whose leaders have repeatedly spoken out against Palestinian statehood.

In an official note delivered on Thursday to the Norwegian Embassy in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the envoys' diplomatic status "shall be revoked seven days after the date of this note.”

The note accused Norway of "one-sided policies and statements.”

Moreover, the Israeli Foreign Ministry is working on additional punitive measures the country can take against Norway, which Israel views as being its most hostile critic in Europe, according to several reports.

Recently, Israel recalled its ambassador from Norway (Avi Nir-Feldklein) to hold consultations following Norway's recognition of a Palestinian State, although the Israeli embassy in Oslo is still open.

In another move against Oslo, Israel also stopped transferring Palestinian tax revenues to Norway as “punishment.”

Under interim peace agreements dating back to the early 1990s, Israel collects taxes and customs on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and also helps pay for public services in Gaza.

In January, a settlement was agreed in which Israel transferred Gaza's share of the revenue to a Norwegian-based trust account.

However, on Aug. 7, Israeli media reported that Israel was looking for a new country to guard the funds, after a recent decision taken by Israel's State Security Cabinet, which was kept confidential.

According to local media, Israel, with U.S. assistance, is now pursuing an agreement with Switzerland, to take Norway's place.

The media stated that Israel was using multiple resources to convince Switzerland to allow the confiscated revenues to be held there instead of Norway, adding that Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Switzerland recently for talks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
Harris takes rally blitz to Arizona, Trump holds first in a week

Harris takes rally blitz to Arizona, Trump holds first in a week
More than 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on school in Gaza

More than 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on school in Gaza
Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board
Russia scrambles troops, arms to counter Ukraine incursion

Russia scrambles troops, arms to counter Ukraine incursion
Starmer says UK on high alert for more far-right rallies

Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies
Spain seeks answers after Puigdemont evades arrest

Spain seeks answers after Puigdemont evades arrest
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿