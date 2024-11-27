Israel says 4 detained after approaching its forces in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Wednesday that it detained four people for allegedly approaching its forces in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said the four were questioned on the field, in reference that they had not yet been transferred to Israel.

A ceasefire agreement took effect between Lebanon and Israel early Wednesday to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said earlier on X that the army will remain deployed in its positions in southern Lebanon.

"You are prohibited from heading towards the villages that the Israeli army has asked to be evacuated or towards the army’s forces in the region,” Adraee said, addressing civilians in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army, meanwhile, said it is taking necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south, calling on Lebanese citizens “to exercise patience before returning to the villages and towns at the front lines.”

It also urged the returnees “to exercise caution and be aware of unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects left behind by the Israeli enemy."

According to the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.

Thousands of Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers will patrol the area, and an international committee will monitor compliance.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged killing 2 Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon and arresting others despite ceasefire.

