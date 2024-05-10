Israel qualifies for Eurovision amid protests

Israel qualifies for Eurovision amid protests

MALMO
Israel qualifies for Eurovision amid protests

Israel qualified for this weekend's Eurovision song contest grand finale as thousands of demonstrators marched through Sweden's Malmo on Thursday to protest its participation over the Gaza war.

Singer Eden Golan performed her song "Hurricane" in Thursday's second semi-final without incident in front of 9,000 spectators at the Malmo Arena and booked her place in Saturday's final after a televote.

Earlier in the day, more than 10,000 people including climate activist Greta Thunberg gathered in Malmo's main square before marching through the southern city's central pedestrian shopping street, according to police estimates.

"I am a Eurovision fan and it breaks my heart, but I'm boycotting," 30-year-old protester Hilda, who did not want to provide her surname, told AFP.

"I can't have fun knowing that Israel is there participating when all those kids are dying. I think it's just wrong."

Alongside signs that read: "Liberate Palestine", banners that said "EUR legitimises genocide" and "colonialism cannot be washed in pink" could be seen in the crowd.

About 50 protesters made it to the front of the Malmo Arena, where the event is taking place, before being dispersed by a heavy police presence. Protesters also entered the Eurovision Village, where spectators can follow the concert on large screens.

In a different neighbourhood, about 100 counter-protesters gathered under police protection to express their support for Israel.

Earlier Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday wished Golan good luck and said she had "already won" by enduring the protests that he called a "horrible wave of anti-Semitism".

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel in response vowed to crush Hamas and launched a military offensive that has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Protests calling for an end to Israel's punishing Gaza campaign have broken out on university campuses in North America, Europe and Australia.

 'why not for Israel?' 

In 2022, Russia's state broadcaster was excluded from the European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision, in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"I feel like if they can remove Russia why can they not do it to Israel?" said protester Marwo Mustafa.

"Hurricane" has already been partially re-written and given a new title after Eurovision organisers deemed the original version to be too political.

Since the beginning of the year, several petitions have demanded Israel's exclusion from the 68th edition of the annual music competition, which opened with the first semi-final on Tuesday.

At the end of March, contestants from nine countries, including Swiss favourite Nemo, called for a lasting ceasefire.

Protester Cecilia Brudell told AFP: "At six and nine, my children are now at an age where they want to watch Eurovision but this year we are completely boycotting it."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years

For US veteran, D-Day memories still vivid after 80 years
iPad Crush ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety

iPad 'Crush' ad causes uproar amid AI anxiety
Spain prosecutors seek to close Shakira tax fraud case

Spain prosecutors seek to close Shakira tax fraud case
Remastered Beatles movie gets long-awaited re-release

Remastered Beatles movie gets long-awaited re-release
Letters from World War I on display

Letters from World War I on display
Sara Correia makes Fado ‘her life’

Sara Correia makes Fado ‘her life’
Iran jails film director Rasoulof for security offences

Iran jails film director Rasoulof for 'security' offences
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿