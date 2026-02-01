Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing

Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing

GAZA CITY
Israel partially reopened the Rafah crossing between the devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt on Feb. 1 following months of urging from humanitarian organizations, though access is limited to the movement of people.

The reopening comes as violence continues despite a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza's civil defense agency reporting dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Jan. 31. The Israeli military said it was retaliating against violations of the truce.

The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but it had remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, said on Feb. 1 that the "Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only".

An official at Gaza's Health Ministry said that about 200 patients were waiting to be permitted to leave the territory once the crossing opened.

Meanwhile, a group of "around 40 Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Authority has arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing to be allowed into Gaza and begin their work,” a Palestinian official told AFP.

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the body of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, was returned.

His remains were recovered days ago and he was laid to rest in Israel on Jan. 28, with COGAT announcing the reopening two days later.

Entry and exit "will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission,” it said at the time.

COGAT described the reopening as "an initial pilot phase,” coordinated with the EU, adding the parties were carrying out "preliminary preparations aimed at increasing readiness for full operation of the crossing.”

"The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations," it added.

A wider reopening is scheduled for Feb. 2, three sources at the crossing said.

