Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

JERUSALEM
Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Several countries, including France and Britain, have pledged to recognize a Palestinian state on the sidelines of the 80th U.N. General Assembly this month.

"States like France and the U.K. that pushed the so-called recognition had made a tremendous mistake," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Following through on the plans would make it "harder to get to the peace,” he added.

"It will destabilize the region. It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions."

The Danish top diplomat, for his part, said that his county is not ready to recognize a Palestinian state.

However, he said, "Israel does not have a veto over any Danish recognition of a Palestinian state."

“Israel must stop military offensive in Gaza, Copenhagen is concerned about settlement expansionism in the West Bank,” Rasmussen said.

Israel recently approved a slew of new West Bank settlements, including a major project just east of Jerusalem known as E1, which the international community has warned threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are considered illegal under international law.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said the E1 project intends to "bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

On Sept. 3, he said annexing large parts of the West Bank would "take the idea of dividing our tiny land and establishing a terrorist state at its center off the agenda once and for all".

Even as the war in Gaza rages, violence has also rocked the West Bank.

 

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

    Anti-terror commission to hear unions, business groups

  2. Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

    Over 474,000 Syrians return home from Türkiye since last December

  3. Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

    Dismissed Antalya police chief surrenders amid graft probe

  4. CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

    CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

  5. Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year

    Millions of students set to return as Türkiye to open new school year
Recommended
Seoul says over 300 South Koreans detained in US to be released

Seoul says over 300 South Koreans detained in US to be released
Huge crowds at the Vatican as teen becomes first millennial saint

Huge crowds at the Vatican as teen becomes first millennial saint
Masked gang kills boys aged 12, 15 in Australia

Masked gang kills boys aged 12, 15 in Australia
Russia hits seat of Ukraine gov’t in wars biggest air attack

Russia hits seat of Ukraine gov’t in war's biggest air attack
Venezuelas Maduro urges dialogue after Trump threat

Venezuela's Maduro urges dialogue after Trump threat
Israel flattens Gaza City high-rise as it tells residents to flee

Israel flattens Gaza City high-rise as it tells residents to flee
WORLD Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger unilateral action

Israel: Palestine recognition could trigger 'unilateral' action

Israel's foreign minister branded a recent international push to recognize Palestinian statehood a "mistake" yesterday and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Startups attract $858 million in investment in second quarter

Türkiye’s startup ecosystem attracted a total of $857.9 million across 46 deals in the second quarter of 2025, according to the “Turkish Startup Investments Review Q2 2025” report by KPMG Türkiye and 212.

SPORTS Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

Türkiye defeats Japan to reach first-ever FIVB Women’s World Championship Final

The Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team made history by defeating Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, advancing to the tournament final for the first time ever.
﻿