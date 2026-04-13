Israel, Lebanon to hold talks despite continued attacks

Israel, Lebanon to hold talks despite continued attacks

BEIRUT
Israel, Lebanon to hold talks despite continued attacks

Israel and Lebanon will hold talks in Washington on April 14, while the Israeli military said on April 13 its troops had completely surrounded a key town in southern Lebanon.

"The forces of the 98th Division have completed the encirclement of the town of Bint Jbeil and have begun an assault on it," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X.

Over the past week, Israeli forces have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters in and around the town in "face-to-face" clashes and with air strikes, he said.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it has been engaged for days in clashes with Israeli forces in Bint Jbeil.

Just five kilometers (three miles) from the Israeli border, Bint Jbeil has long been both a symbolic and strategic flashpoint in confrontations between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

It was the scene of some of the fiercest fighting during the 2006 war, when Hezbollah's resistance there became central to the group's narrative of defiance.

Israeli and Lebanese officials are set to hold talks on April 14 in Washington to end the war. Israel's ambassador to Washington confirmed that "formal peace negotiations" would begin with Lebanon, but added that Israel refuses to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28. Israel responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion.

During a visit to troops in southern Lebanon on Apri 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had eliminated the threat of an invasion by Hezbollah militants.

But he added: "There is still more to do, and we are doing it."

Israeli officials have repeatedly said that Israel wants to establish a "security zone" in south Lebanon to help prevent Hezbollah attacks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

    Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

  2. Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

    Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

  3. Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

    Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

  4. Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

    Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

  5. Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

    Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win
Recommended
Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks
Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days

Trump: Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next 2 days
Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran
Zelensky says pipeline taking Russian oil to Hungary will reopen by end of April

Zelensky says pipeline taking Russian oil to Hungary will reopen by end of April
Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel

Italy suspends defense agreement with Israel
China and Spain ‘should help safeguard multilateralism’

China and Spain ‘should help safeguard multilateralism’
Australia to spend billions on drones as warfare changes

Australia to spend billions on drones as warfare changes
WORLD Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Lebanon, Israel start direct talks as Hezbollah launches new attacks

Washington's top diplomat urged Israel and Lebanon to seize a "historic opportunity" for peace as direct talks between the two opened on Tuesday despite objections from Hezbollah, which announced fresh attacks on Israel just as negotiations got underway.

ECONOMY EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

EU agrees to double tariffs on foreign steel

European Union lawmakers and countries agreed to double tariffs on foreign steel on Monday, to shield the bloc's struggling industry from a flood of cheap Chinese exports.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿