Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

RAMALLAH
Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Global news channel Al Jazeera said on Sunday that armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days. It followed an order issued in May that saw Israeli police raid Al Jazeera's broadcast position in East Jerusalem, seizing equipment there, preventing its broadcasts in Israel and blocking its websites.

"There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days," an Israeli soldier told Al Jazeera's West Bank bureau chief Walid al-Omari in a conversation broadcast live on the network.

"I ask you to take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment," the soldier said, according to the footage.

Omari said the order accused the network of "incitement to and support of terrorism,” according to Al Jazeera.

"Targeting journalists this way always aims to erase the truth and prevent people from hearing the truth," Omari said.

It was the latest salvo in a long-running feud between the broadcaster and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government which has worsened during the war in Gaza.

Since the war began last October, Al Jazeera has aired continuous on-the-ground reporting on the effects of Israel's campaign in the besieged strip.

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused journalists from the Qatari-based network of links to Hamas or its ally Islamic Jihad.

Four of Al Jazeera's journalists have been killed since the war in Gaza began, and the network's office in Gaza was bombed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New rectors appointed to six universities

New rectors appointed to six universities
LATEST NEWS

  1. New rectors appointed to six universities

    New rectors appointed to six universities

  2. Turkish coast guards nab 190,000 migrants in 5 years

    Turkish coast guards nab 190,000 migrants in 5 years

  3. AKP begins process for ordinary congress

    AKP begins process for ordinary congress

  4. Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

    Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

  5. Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers

    Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers
Recommended
Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers

Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers
Albania plans to create Vatican-style enclave for Bektashi order

Albania plans to create Vatican-style enclave for Bektashi order
Israel, Hezbollah step up strikes as war threat looms

Israel, Hezbollah step up strikes as war threat looms
French government under pressure on multiple fronts

French government under pressure on multiple fronts
Four killed, dozens injured in Alabama mass shooting

Four killed, dozens injured in Alabama mass shooting
Trump refuses Harris call for October debate

Trump refuses Harris call for October debate
WORLD Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Israel forces raid Al Jazeera TV in West Bank, order 45-day closure

Global news channel Al Jazeera said on Sunday that armed and masked Israeli forces raided its office in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

Ministry imposes restrictions on plug-in hybrid car imports

The Trade Ministry has imposed strict conditions on imported plug-in hybrid vehicles that are likely to affect Chinese carmakers the most.

SPORTS Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray stunned archrival Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig away match on Sept. 21 night to go five points clear at the top of the standings.

﻿