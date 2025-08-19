Israel, Australia trade blows over visa row

Israel, Australia trade blows over visa row

TEL AVIV
Israel, Australia trade blows over visa row

Tensions between Israel and Australia escalated further on Aug. 19 after Canberra’s decision to recognize Palestine, with the dispute soaring to new heights amid a tit-for-tat visa row.

Australia's foreign minister on Aug. 19 criticized Israel for revoking visas held by Canberra's diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's tit-for-tat move followed Australia's decision on Aug. 18 evening to block a far-right Israeli politician from the country ahead of a speaking tour.

Australia and Israel have been increasingly at odds since Canberra declared it would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said revoking the diplomats' visas was an "unjustified reaction" by Israel.

"At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution," she said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back on Aug. 19, slamming his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as "a weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews”.

The Australian government on Aug. 18 cancelled the visa of far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman, whose ultranationalist party is in Netanyahu's governing coalition.

Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, confirmed Rothman’s visa application had been cancelled and he would not be able to apply for another one for three years.

“Our government takes a hard line on people who seek to come to our country and spread division,” Burke said in a statement.

Hours later, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he had revoked the visas of Australia's representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

"I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel," he said.

"This follows Australia's decisions to recognize a 'Palestinian state' and against the backdrop of Australia's unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures,” Saar noted.

Three-quarters of U.N. members have already or soon plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, with Australia becoming the latest to promise it will at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

The Israel-Hamas war, raging in Gaza since the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Oct. 7, 2023, has revived a global push for Palestinians to be given a state of their own.

The action breaks with a long-held view that Palestinians could only gain statehood as part of a negotiated peace with Israel.

According to an AFP tally, at least 145 of the 193 U.N. members now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, including France, Canada and Britain.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency
Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan
Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials
Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78
Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025
NATO chiefs to discuss Ukraine security guarantees

NATO chiefs to discuss Ukraine security guarantees
Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿