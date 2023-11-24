İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

ISTANBUL
İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, has obtained a syndicated loan of $915 million.

“Our bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement in the amount of 411 million euros and $465 million with a maturity of 367 days,” İşbank said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

The all-in cost for the highest participation level of each tranche is Euribor+3.25 percent and SOFR +3.50 percent, respectively, it noted.

The proceeds of the facility will be used for trade finance purposes.

Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) acted as coordinators for the loan deal signed on Nov. 21. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, ING Bank N.V., Mashreqbank psc and Standard Chartered Bank were sustainability coordinators.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC was the agent bank.

Earlier this month, İşbank signed a syndicated loan deal of 434 million euros and $328 million on a maturity of 367 days.

It was the bank’s second sustainability-linked deal.

The loan deal was worth $832 million in total and enabled the bank to renew the deal it closed in November 2020 at a renewal rate of 110 percent.

Earlier in November, Yapı Kredi, another private bank, signed a sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal that consisted of two tranches worth $359 million and 372.5 million euros, which in total makes around $755 million with 367 days maturity.

Sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal, which is going to be used for the financing of international trade, consisted of participants from 22 countries and 39 financial institutions, Yapı Kredi said.

Işbank,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galata Tower under restoration

Galata Tower under restoration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galata Tower under restoration

    Galata Tower under restoration

  2. İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

    İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

  3. Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

    Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

  4. Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

    Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

  5. 3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

    3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse
Recommended
Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek
Financial aid to be given to SMEs hit by recent floods

Financial aid to be given to SMEs hit by recent floods
Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA
Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns

Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns
Nigeria, Germany agree deal on gas, renewable energy

Nigeria, Germany agree deal on gas, renewable energy
TPAO plans to drill more wells at Gabar oil field

TPAO plans to drill more wells at Gabar oil field
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, has obtained a syndicated loan of $915 million.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.