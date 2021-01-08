İş Sanat online concert series to continue

  January 08 2021

ISTANBUL
İş Sanat’s classical music concerts will continue with Trio Patara. Lelya Bayramoğulları (flute), Aslıhan Güngör (harp) and Nurdan Küçükekmekçi (soprano) will meet the art lovers tonight with a special repertoire from Gabriel Fauré to Aşık Veysel.

The Trio Patara concert will broadcast on İş Sanat’s social media accounts and website at 8:30 p.m. The event can be watched free of charge throughout the season.

The other January events of İş Sanat will continue on Jan. 18 with Gülten Akın’s poems, which has been followed by poetry and story enthusiasts with a great interest for years.

The concert of Milli Reasürans Chamber Orchestra, organized by İş Sanat and Milli Reasürans and conducted by Hakan Şensoy, will be on Jan. 21. Cellist Çağ Erçağ will be the soloist of the concert.

Uğur Önür, İsmail Çakır and Umut Sülünoğlu will bring local tunes to İş Sanat’s stage on Jan. 16 with their project “The Conversation Is Endless.”

“Bilal Karaman Quartet and Ülkü Aybala Sunat” jazz concert will take place on Jan. 30.

In the Reading Theater, where classics from world literature are told by actors, “Antonius and Cleopatra” will be read on Jan. 13.

Among the events for children, “Rapunzel” will feature on Jan. 10, “Sleeping Beauty” on Jan. 17, and “The Nutcracker” on Jan. 24.

All concerts will be broadcasted at 8:30 p.m., and children’s events at 3 p.m.

