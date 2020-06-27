Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

  • June 27 2020 10:37:00

Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

DUBLİN
Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

Ireland’s two historic center-right rivals forged an unlikely coalition with the Green Party on June 26 that shuts the resurgent republicans Sinn Fein out of government.

The alliance brings together incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael with its ancient foe Fianna Fail- the two stalwarts of Irish politics.

The premiership is to rotate between the two, with Varadkar reportedly agreeing to assume the leadership after Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin.

On Friday night Varadkar said on Twitter he was "clearing out the office" of the prime minister ahead of a special parliamentary sitting on Saturday set to see Martin voted in as Taoiseach, or prime minister.Under a rota system Varadkar would reportedly return to office in December 2022.

The much smaller Greens become kingmakers in a February election that fractured parliament and left Sinn Fein -- historically associated with the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA)- within touching distance of a role in government.

"There’s work to be done, and we’re the ones to try and help make it happen," Greens leader Eamon Ryan said after all three backed the coalition in internal votes among its members.

Had the proposed alliance faltered, Ireland risked the prospect of holding an election while the country clawed its way out of its coronavirus lockdown.

Analysts said left-wing Sinn Fein could savour its role as the main opposition party in the middle of a global health and economic crisis.

"The political establishment rallied to keep us out," said leader Mary Lou McDonald.

"Just because the old political establishment has put up some barrier in our way, that’s not going to stop us."

"We’re going to be the most effective opposition," added deputy leader Michelle O’Neill. "We can make huge strides forward."

Varadkar’s Fine Gael party - routed to third place with 35 seats - was the first to back the deal Friday, giving it support from 80 percent of its members.
"Fine Gael is going to enter a third term in government and this new coalition is united and strong, and up to the challenge," Varadkar told reporters.

Fianna Fail, the EU member state’s biggest party with 38 seats in the 160 seat chamber, backed the deal with 74 percent approval.

"We have chosen this route, it has many challenges," said Martin.
"But on the other hand it’s also a moment of opportunity and a moment of hope for our people."

The Greens secured numerous flagship concessions in the coalition talks, wielding an outsized influence as a 12-seat bloc vital to providing the alliance with a parliamentary majority.
But progressive party members had reason to be cautious of a deal with Ireland’s center-right establishment.
After entering a coalition with Fianna Fail in 2007, the Green Party was wiped out in the ensuing 2011 general election, losing all six of its parliamentary seats.

In a dramatic upheaval of the status quo, February’s general election saw republican party Sinn Fein leap to prominence.

The one-time fringe party won the popular vote with 24.5 percent of first preference ballots, becoming the second-largest force in parliament after running on a left-wing platform.
It now expects to become the main opposition party.

That could act as a vital foothold in a push to power in the next election, analysts said.
"Being the lead party of opposition would suit them well, and I don’t think they’d be too worried about a second election," University College Cork politics researcher Jonathan Evershed told AFP.

But the pandemic also improved the prospects Fine Gael, which bled seats in February after pinning its election campaign on success in the politically-tense Brexit negotiations.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll published last week showed Varadkar enjoying a 75-percent approval rating.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Limited curfew imposed for weekend amid university admission exams

    Limited curfew imposed for weekend amid university admission exams

  2. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  3. Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia

    Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia

  4. International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

    International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Trump signs order ’protecting’ monuments as crowds topple statues

Trump signs order ’protecting’ monuments as crowds topple statues
Top US virus expert warns of ’serious problem’ as cases surge

Top US virus expert warns of ’serious problem’ as cases surge
Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland

Police officer stabbed, 3 others killed in Scotland
Irregular arrivals from Turkey to EU down 94 percent

Irregular arrivals from Turkey to EU down 94 percent
Large flash lights up Tehran night sky: Reports

Large flash lights up Tehran night sky: Reports
Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin’s rule

Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin’s rule
WORLD Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

Ireland’s old rivals forge coalition, shutting out Sinn Fein

Ireland’s two historic center-right rivals forged an unlikely coalition with the Green Party on June 26 that shuts the resurgent republicans Sinn Fein out of government.
ECONOMY Turkey opens first domestic industrial enzymes factory

Turkey opens first domestic industrial enzymes factory

Turkey's first domestic industrial enzymes factory was launched on June 26 with an aim to produce industrial enzymes used in the production of flour and fructose syrup with the local and national facilities by focusing on food safety at the first stage.
SPORTS Turkeys new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

Turkey's new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

The Turkish national football team's new match fixtures in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League group stage were unveiled on June 26. 