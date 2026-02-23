Iraqi bloc seeks exit formula from Maliki nomination

Iraqi bloc seeks exit formula from Maliki nomination

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s ruling Coordination Framework coalition is edging away from supporting Nouri al-Maliki’s prime ministerial bid amid U.S. pressure and growing rifts within the alliance, senior political sources have said.

The development follows what Iraq’s Foreign Ministry last week called “verbal” messages from Washington rejecting Maliki’s candidacy and warning of possible sanctions against Iraqi figures and institutions, along with a potential review of bilateral ties.

The ministry released the statement to clarify comments made by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during an interview with a local television channel.

Senior figures within the Coordination Framework told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a sister outlet of The New Arab, that efforts had already begun in recent days to sideline Maliki by revisiting the decision and setting fresh conditions for discussions over the premiership.

According to the sources, Maliki signaled he would step down only if two-thirds of alliance members agreed to remove him, indicating his readiness to withdraw under that condition.

The nomination, which was endorsed by a majority vote inside the pro-Iran alliance, has deepened rifts among its leaders. Parties within the bloc are now exploring what sources describe as an alternative formula to overturn the decision.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

    UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

  2. Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

    Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

  3. Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

    Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

  4. Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

    Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

  5. China acts against Japanese companies over military ties

    China acts against Japanese companies over military ties
Recommended
UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case
Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four
Iran would react ferociously to any US attack, warns of regional conflict

Iran would react 'ferociously' to any US attack, warns of regional conflict
Ukraine marks four years since Russian invasion

Ukraine marks four years since Russian invasion
Mexico deploys 10,000 troops to end violence over drug lords death

Mexico deploys 10,000 troops to end violence over drug lord's death
UN chief decries global rise of rule of force

UN chief decries global rise of 'rule of force'
ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte

ICC opens hearings over ex-Philippines leader Duterte
WORLD UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

UK police release ex-envoy Peter Mandelson on bail in Epstein case

London police released former ambassador Peter Mandelson on bail in the early hours of Tuesday, in a probe into his ties to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, only days after ex-prince Andrew was arrested.
ECONOMY Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canada’s Carney set to embark on Asia-Pacific tour this week

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney heads to India this week pushing to double trade and mend fractured ties, his first stop on an Asia-Pacific tour that also includes Australia and Japan as he seeks to reduce reliance on the United States.
SPORTS Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.  
﻿