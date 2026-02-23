Iraqi bloc seeks exit formula from Maliki nomination

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s ruling Coordination Framework coalition is edging away from supporting Nouri al-Maliki’s prime ministerial bid amid U.S. pressure and growing rifts within the alliance, senior political sources have said.

The development follows what Iraq’s Foreign Ministry last week called “verbal” messages from Washington rejecting Maliki’s candidacy and warning of possible sanctions against Iraqi figures and institutions, along with a potential review of bilateral ties.

The ministry released the statement to clarify comments made by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during an interview with a local television channel.

Senior figures within the Coordination Framework told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a sister outlet of The New Arab, that efforts had already begun in recent days to sideline Maliki by revisiting the decision and setting fresh conditions for discussions over the premiership.

According to the sources, Maliki signaled he would step down only if two-thirds of alliance members agreed to remove him, indicating his readiness to withdraw under that condition.

The nomination, which was endorsed by a majority vote inside the pro-Iran alliance, has deepened rifts among its leaders. Parties within the bloc are now exploring what sources describe as an alternative formula to overturn the decision.