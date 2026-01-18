Iraqi army fully takes over key base following US withdrawal

BAGHDAD

U.S. forces have fully withdrawn from an air base in western Iraq in implementation of an agreement with the Iraqi government, Iraqi officials said on Jan. 17.

Washington and Baghdad agreed in 2024 to wind down a U.S.-led coalition fighting the ISIL terror organization in Iraq by September 2025, with U.S. forces departing bases where they had been stationed.

However, a small unit of U.S. military advisers and support personnel remained.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in October 2025 told journalists that the agreement originally stipulated a full pullout of U.S. forces from the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq by September.

But “developments in Syria” since then required maintaining a “small unit” of between 250 and 350 advisers and security personnel at the base.

Now all U.S. personnel have departed.

Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah oversaw the assignment of tasks and duties to various military units at the base on Jan. 18 following the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Iraqi Army’s full assumption of control over the base, the military said in a statement.

The statement added that Yarallah “instructed relevant authorities to intensify efforts, enhance joint work, and coordinate between all units stationed at the base, while making full use of its capabilities and strategic location.”