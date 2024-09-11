Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

BAGHDAD
Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.

For Iran, its relationship with Iraq remains crucial for economic, political and religious reasons – something that has especially been true since the U.S.-led 2003 invasion of Iraq toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, who launched a bloody, yearslong war against Iran in the 1980s.

Baghdad, meanwhile, has been trying to balance its relationship with Tehran, which backs powerful Shiite militias in the country, as well as with the United States, which maintains a force of 2,500 troops in Iraq.

Ahead of Pezeshkian's arrival, an explosion struck a site near Baghdad International Airport used by the U.S. military late on Sept. 10. There were no reported casualties and the circumstances of the explosion were unclear.

The U.S. Embassy said the explosion was at the Baghdad Diplomatic Services Compound, an American diplomatic facility, and that it was “assessing the damage" and the cause of the blast.

During his trip, Pezeshkian, who was sworn in as Iran's new president in July, was also due to visit Shiite shrines in the cities of Karbala and Najaf, a railroad project to link the southern city of Basra to Iran and Irbil.

Ahead of the trip, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told an Iraqi television channel that Pezeshkian hoped to tighten security relations with Baghdad, as well as economic ties.

“We want to see Iraq develop, grow, be prosperous and strong on our borders, and any economic project that achieves this goal enjoys our support,” Araghchi told Al-Furat Television, owned by Iraqi Shiite cleric and politician Ammar al-Hakim.

Still, there have been tensions between Iran and Iraq, particularly after Iranian missiles hit sites in Iraq in attacks over the past six years.

Iran also fired missiles and flew drones over Iraq in its unprecedented direct attack on Israel in April. That attack followed a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus that killed two Iranian generals and five officers, as well as a member of the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, an Iranian ally.

The Islamic Republic has also threatened further retaliation against Israel over the July assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which could include another missile barrage.

For Iraq, close ties with the Shiite powerhouse next door are also needed to maintain Baghdad's supply of imported Iranian natural gas to meet its electricity needs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

UN revises down likelihood of La Nina
There must be full accountability: Biden outraged by killing of Turkish American activist

'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members

Turkic states agree on common alphabet for members
Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank

Palestinian medics say five killed in Israeli strikes on West Bank
US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons

US, UK top diplomats in Ukraine to discuss long-range weapons
Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿