Iranians rally, mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

  • February 11 2020 10:59:17

Iranians rally, mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN-The Associated Press
Iranians rally, mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1978 file photo, Iranian protesters demonstrate against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Tehran, Iran. (AP File Photo)

Iranians were taking to the streets of Tehran and other cities and towns across the country on Feb. 11 for rallies and nationwide celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

State media said the rallies would take place in more than 5,000 cities, towns and districts all around Iran. In the capital, Tehran, Iranians set off from 12 different neighborhoods toward the central Tehran Freedom Square, where President Hassan Rouhani was due to address the crowds.

This year’s anniversary celebrations come amid unprecedented bitterness between Tehran and Washington. Tensions have spiked since President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

A series of attacks across the Mideast culminated with the U.S. launching a drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January in Baghdad. Iran retaliated for the U.S. airstrike with a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. forces in Iraq, injuring over 100 U.S. troops.

However, public anger is also rising among this nation of 80 million people, especially after Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner after takeoff from Tehran last month, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government denied for days that a missile strike downed the plane before admitting to it amid Western pressure.

The anniversary comes some 10 days before parliamentary elections in Iran that are expected to gauge the popularity of Rouhani and his camp, a mixture of moderate and pro-reform factions, over their hard-line rivals.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution began with widespread unrest over the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, fatally and secretly ill with cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell Feb. 11, 1979, after days of mass demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and security forces.

Iran later would vote to become an Islamic Republic, a Shiite theocracy with Khomeini as its first supreme leader with final say over all matters of state. Anger over America allowing the shah into the country to receive cancer treatment in New York would later spark the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran by student militants and the subsequent hostage crisis, which kindled decades of enmity.

iranian revolution,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

    Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

  2. Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

    Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  5. Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box

    Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box
Recommended
Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey
14 Rohingya die, dozens unaccounted for as boat sinks off Bangladesh

14 Rohingya die, dozens unaccounted for as boat sinks off Bangladesh
German politics upended as Merkel’s heir apparent quits

German politics upended as Merkel’s heir apparent quits
More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack

More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack
Chinas daily death toll from virus tops 100 for first time

China's daily death toll from virus tops 100 for first time
Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syrias Afrin

Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syria's Afrin
WORLD Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece has announced that it will begin building closed camps for migrants on its Aegean islands in March and plans to send 200 asylum seekers back to Turkey each week.

ECONOMY 1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

Turkey's red meat production reached 1.2 million tons in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match