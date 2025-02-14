Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

TEHRAN
Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Oman in the coming days to attend a regional conference, his ministry said on Feb. 14.

"Abbas Araghchi will travel to Muscat upon an official invitation to participate in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference, which will be jointly hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore in Muscat," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement, without specifying the date of the visit.

Baqaei added that Araghchi would also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and other officials participating in the event.

Oman has long played a mediating role between Iran and Western countries, and the visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he would like to strike an agreement with Iran on its contested nuclear program.

"I'd love to make a deal with them without bombing them," he told Fox News.

Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy towards Iran over concerns it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies the allegations

In 2018, Trump withdrew his country from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed biting sanctions on the country.

Tehran adhered to the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, until a year after Washington pulled out, but then began rolling back its commitments.

A week ago, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, said there should be no new negotiations with the United States.

"No problem will be solved by negotiating with America," he said, citing past "experience."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap
Zelensky seeks security guarantees as US presses end to Ukraine war

Zelensky seeks 'security guarantees' as US presses end to Ukraine war
Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement
Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG
Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon

Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿