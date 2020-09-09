Iranian activist about to be deported released from police detention

DENİZLİ

Turkish authorities released an Iranian activist in the western province of Denizli who had been detained on grounds that “her visa had expired.”

Activist Maryam Shariatmadari fled from Iran in 2018, a year after she was sentenced to prison with a group of women for her vocal criticism of the country’s hijab mandate.

Shariatmadari was arrested twice in the Islamic republic for removing her hijab in public places and started to be known as one of the leading anti-hijab activists in the country.

After leaving her country, Shariatmadari started to live in Turkey’s western province of Denizli.

But later, she was detained during a police control on Sept. 7 as her visa to stay in the country had expired and was handed over to the migration authority officials for deportation.

The friends of the woman announced on Twitter that if the extradition procedures were completed, Shariatmadari’s life could be in danger in Iran.

Another Iranian activist, Masih Alinejad, also tweeted a video of Shariatmadari, highlighting that her detention could result in her deportation to Iran, which would be risky considering the conditions she left under.

The National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), an activist group based in Washington, said in a tweet that if deported, Shariatmadari could face torture and the death penalty in Iran.

After a widespread social media campaign, the Denizli Bar Association intervened during the activist’s detention, noting that she would have a month-long grace period to leave the country in the case of visa expiration.

The activist has started the process to renew her visa.

Turkish media reported that the woman has to leave the country within 30 days, but she would apply for international protection.