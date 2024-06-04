Iran vows response if UN nuclear watchdog approves censure

Iran vows response if UN nuclear watchdog approves censure

TEHRAN
Iran vows response if UN nuclear watchdog approves censure

Iran threatened to respond Tuesday if the U.N. nuclear watchdog approves a new censure resolution proposed by three European governments despite the opposition of the United States, Iranian media reported.

"In case of issuing a resolution against Iran in the board of governors and political pressure from the parties, Iran will respond according to the announcement it made to them," the Fars news agency quoted Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami as saying.

Britain, France and Germany submitted a draft resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency's board on Monday, condemning Iran for its failure to fully cooperate with the watchdog and demanding more accountability.

At the last IAEA board meeting in March, European powers shelved their plans to confront Iran due to a lack of US support.

The United States denies it is hampering European efforts to hold Iran accountable but fears a censure could aggravate Middle East tensions ahead of a U.S. presidential election in November, diplomats say.

Tensions have soared since Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel last October triggering war in Gaza.

In April, an Israeli air strike on Iran's Damascus consulate killed seven Revolutionary Guards, prompting Iran to carry out its first ever direct attack on Israel, a barrage of rockets and missiles most of which were intercepted.

The IAEA board has not passed a resolution criticising the Islamic republic since November 2022, when Iran responded by stepping up its enrichment of uranium.

Iran suspended its compliance with caps on its nuclear activities set by a landmark 2015 deal with major powers after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions.

Eslami said based on the deal "if the other parties do not return to their commitments, Iran has the right to reciprocally reduce its obligations, and now the country is in the phase of reducing them."

Tensions between Iran and the IAEA have flared repeatedly since the deal fell apart, and EU-brokered efforts to bring Washington back on board have so far failed.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

    Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

  2. Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

    Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

  3. Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

    Australian economy shows 'weak' growth in first quarter

  4. Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

    Mexico's president-elect moves to reassure nervous investors

  5. US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

    US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Recommended
Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state
US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe

US lawmakers advance bill to sanction ICC over Israel probe
Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms

Biden unveils sweeping Mexico border curbs as election looms
Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce

Strikes rock Gaza as major powers push for truce
Indias Modi set for tougher ride after close election win

India's Modi set for tougher ride after close election win
Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups

Israeli white phosphorus stalks south Lebanon: rights groups
Worlds richest have never been so wealthy: study

World's richest have never been so wealthy: study
WORLD Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia latest European nation to recognize Palestinian state

Slovenia's parliament on Tuesday passed a decree recognizing a Palestinian state, following last week's recognition by three other European states.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

Turkish Airlines (THY) and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a codeshare agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿