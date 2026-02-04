Iran, US talks to be held Friday in Oman: Iranian media

Iran, US talks to be held Friday in Oman: Iranian media

TEHRAN
Iran, US talks to be held Friday in Oman: Iranian media

Talks between Iran and the United States will be held Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported as tensions between the countries remain high following Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The semiofficial ISNA and Tasnim news agencies and the Student News Network reported on Wednesday that the talks would take place in Oman, though the sultanate did not immediately confirm this. Oman has hosted multiple rounds of earlier nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in the past.

The U.S. has not acknowledged the talks would take place in Oman, though the White House said it anticipated the negotiations would take place even after the U.S. shot down an Iranian drone Tuesday and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship.

Also on Wednesday, activists said the number of arrests topped 50,000 in the government crackdown, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in other rounds of unrest in Iran.

At least 50,834 people have been arrested in connection with the Iranian government's crackdown on protests, the activists said. The crackdown on the demonstrations has also killed at least 6,876 people, though there are fears many more may be dead.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll due to the sweeping internet shutdown in Iran.

On Tuesday, Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian said he had instructed the country’s foreign minister to “pursue fair and equitable negotiations” with the U.S. in what was the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate.

The announcement came as a U.S. Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier early on Tuesday morning. Iranian fast boats from its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also tried to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, the Navy said. Iran did not immediately acknowledge either incident.

The incidents strained but apparently did not totally derail hopes for talks between Iran and the U.S. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has been planning to hold talks with Iranian officials in Türkiye later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the U.S. might use force against Iran in response to its deadly crackdown on protesters, and also is pushing Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear program.

Trump ”is always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango,” Leavitt said. “You need a willing partner to achieve diplomacy and that’s something that special envoy Witkoff is intent on exploring and discussing.”

The shift toward negotiations marked a major turn for Iran, and it also signals that the move is supported by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state. The 86-year-old cleric previously had dismissed any negotiations.

Also on Wednesday, Iranian military chiefs visited a missile base of the country in attempt to highlight its military readiness after a 12-day war with Israel in June devastated Iran's air defenses. The footage of the visit to a base holding the Khorramshahr missile, which has a range of more than 2,000 kilomters (1,250 miles) and was launched towards Israel during the war, will be broadcast on Iranian state television Wednesday evening.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'
Brother of Israels Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case
Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks

Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks
French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine

French navy seizes over 4 tons of cocaine
Japans first woman PM tipped for election win

Japan's first woman PM tipped for election win
NATO urges restraint as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

NATO urges 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires
Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre

Nigeria president deploys army after new massacre
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿