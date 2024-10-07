Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

TEHRAN
Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.

Speaking at an event in Tehran, General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a high-ranking commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed Iran’s intention to proceed with the lawsuit on Nov. 3.

Naqdi claimed the legal action is due to Washington's failure to honor the treaty’s terms, specifically regarding the return of frozen Iranian assets.

Under the Algiers Accords, signed following the 1979 hostage crisis, the U.S. pledged to refrain from any form of political or military intervention in Iran’s internal affairs.

In exchange, Iran agreed to release American hostages, while the U.S. committed to settling trade disputes and unfreezing Iranian assets.

The IRGC commander emphasized that the U.S. was obligated to meet these terms, which included returning assets allegedly taken from Iran during the Pahlavi era, prior to the dynasty's fall in the 1979 revolution.

The Pahlavi dynasty, which ruled Iran for 54 years, was overthrown in the revolution, leading to the formation of the Islamic Republic and a breakdown in U.S.-Iran diplomatic relations.

Iran’s decision to bring a lawsuit comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following recent Iranian missile strikes and escalating threats from Israel to respond with force.

