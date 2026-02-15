Iran signals readiness to compromise for nuclear deal with US

TEHRAN

Iran is open to compromise to secure a nuclear agreement with the United States if Washington is prepared to negotiate sanctions relief, the Iranian deputy foreign minister on Feb. 15 old BBC.

Speaking in Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht‑Ravanchi said it is now up to Washington to demonstrate genuine willingness to reach a deal, adding that sincere engagement could put both sides on a path toward an accord.

“If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that military action could follow if negotiations fail, as U.S. forces expand their regional presence.

The diplomatic tensions come after last month’s violent suppression of nationwide protests in Iran, which rights groups say left thousands dead.

Indirect U.S.–Iran discussions were held earlier in February in Oman, with Takht-Ravanchi confirming a second round is scheduled on Feb. 17 in Geneva, describing the first meeting as cautiously positive but too preliminary for conclusions. Trump has also characterized the talks favorably.

The Iranian diplomat cited Tehran’s proposal to dilute uranium enriched to 60 percent as proof of flexibility. Because that level is close to weapons-grade, it has intensified suspicions that the Islamic Republic could be pursuing nuclear arms — an accusation it denies.

"We are ready to discuss issues related to our program if they are ready to talk about sanctions," Takht-Ravanchi said. He would not confirm whether this meant lifting all or some sanctions.

Asked whether Iran might export its stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as it did under the 2015 agreement, he said it was too soon to predict negotiation outcomes.

His remarks came after the son of Iran's toppled monarch told a mass rally in Munich on Feb. 14 he wants to lead the country into a democratic future.

Police said some 250,000 pro-monarchist opponents of the Islamic Republic's leadership travelled from across Europe to take part in the demonstration held while world leaders met nearby at the Munich Security Conference.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the Munich Security Conference, accusing European powers of losing influence in negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the annual security gathering had “turned into the Munich Circus” when it comes to Iran, blaming the European Union and Germany for what he described as ineffective regional policies.