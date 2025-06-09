Iran set to submit own nuclear proposal to US soon

TEHRAN

Iran said on June 9 it will soon present a counter-proposal on a nuclear deal with the United States, after it had described Washington's offer as containing "ambiguities.”

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of talks since April to thrash out a new nuclear accord to replace the deal with major powers that U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

The longtime foes have been locked in a diplomatic standoff over Iran's uranium enrichment, with Tehran defending it as a "non-negotiable" right and Washington describing it as a "red line.”

On May 31, after the fifth round talks, Iran said it had received "elements" of a U.S. proposal, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying later the text contained "ambiguities.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei criticized the U.S. proposal as "lacking elements" reflective of the previous rounds of negotiations, without providing further details.

"We will soon submit our own proposed plan to the other side through [mediator] Oman once it is finalized," Baqaei told a weekly press briefing.

"It is a proposal that is reasonable, logical and balanced, and we strongly recommend that the American side value this opportunity."

Iran's parliament speaker has said the U.S. proposal failed to include the lifting of sanctions , a key demand for Tehran, which has been reeling under their weight for years.

Trump, who has revived his "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions on Iran since taking office in January, has repeatedly said it will not be allowed any uranium enrichment under a potential deal.

Iran currently enriches uranium to 60 percent, far above the 3.67-percent limit set in the 2015 deal and close though still short of the 90 percent needed for a nuclear warhead.

Tehran on June 8 warned it would reduce its cooperation with the United Nations's nuclear watchdog if an anti-Iran resolution is passed at an upcoming meeting of the world body.