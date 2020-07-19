Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane's black box to France

  • July 19 2020 11:20:57

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane's black box to France

TEHRAN-The Associated Press
Iran sends downed Ukrainian planes black box to France

Iran has sent the black box from the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces mistakenly shot down in January to France for reading, an Iranian semi-official news agency said on July 18.

Iran accidentally shot down the Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 people aboard, after mistaking it for an incoming missile.
Iranian armed forces had been bracing for a counterattack after launching missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in response to the killing of its top commander, Gen. Qassim Soleimani, in a U.S. strike earlier in January.

ILNA's report quotes Mohsen Baharvand, an aide to Iran's foreign minister, as saying the downed jet's black box was transported to Paris on Friday, accompanied by Iranian civil aviation and judicial officials.

Baharvand also said the black box will be read in Paris on July 20.

Iran has been in intense negotiations with Ukraine, Canada and other nations that had citizens aboard the downed plane, and who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Iran initially blamed the crash on technical problems and only acknowledged shooting down the plane days later.

The report did not elaborate on why Iran sent the black box to France. Boeing is an American company and Iranian experts needed a converter to recover data from the box, but the U.S. opposed providing it to Iran.

President Donald Trump re-imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran after withdrawing the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers over two years ago.

Soleimani ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  2. Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

    Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

  3. Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders

    Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders
Recommended
Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte
Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

EU grapples over virus recovery plan, Barcelona in lockdown

EU grapples over virus recovery plan, Barcelona in lockdown

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes
Brazil’s Bolsonaro under pressure to protect Amazon

Brazil’s Bolsonaro under pressure to protect Amazon
Twitter attack was work of young hacker pals: NYT

Twitter attack was work of young hacker pals: NYT
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank has decided to increase foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios by 300 basis points in all liability types and maturity brackets for all banks.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.