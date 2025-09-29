Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

TEHRAN
Iran says it executed one of Israels top spies

Iran Monday it executed a man it described as one of Israel's top spies after he was convicted of working for its arch-enemy.

"One of the leading spies of the Zionist regime in Iran, Bahman Choubi Asl, was hanged this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

Choubi Asl had worked "closely" with Israeli intelligence and had "privileged access to vital and sovereign databases" of the Islamic republic, the statement said. It did not say when he was arrested.

Earlier this month, Iran executed Babak Shahbazi , who it alleged spied for Israel. Activists disputed that, saying Shahbazi was tortured into a false confession after writing a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offering to fight for Kiev

Iran and Israel fought a 12-day war in June after unprecedented Israeli air strikes on military, government and nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel, a state it does not recognize.

Since the conflict ended, Iranian authorities have vowed swift trials for people suspected of collaborating with Israel.

They have since announced several arrests and executions of people they accused of working with the Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency.

 Iran targets Israelis with mass recruitment calls

In a related development, Israeli police said that “hundreds of citizens” reported receiving calls from unidentified numbers. In the conversations, callers allegedly tried to enlist them into an Iranian organization.

Ynet, an Israeli news outlet, published what it claimed was a recording of one such call. In the audio, a robotic voice can be heard saying that “Iranian intelligence is seeking qualified agents,” while promising “a competitive salary and full security.”

Police described the calls as an effort to spread fear during wartime and as part of Iranian attempts to enlist Israelis both domestically and abroad for intelligence collection and terrorist operations.

Authorities noted that last year saw a record number of Israelis arrested for spying for Iran. They said that in many cases, Iranians reached out through social media, including mass messaging on Telegram, hoping that some of their recruitment appeals would succeed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

    Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

  2. Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

    Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

  3. Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

    Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

  4. Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

    Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

  5. Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

    Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
Recommended
Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy
Trump to address rare mass meeting of US military leaders

Trump to address rare mass meeting of US military leaders
US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn

US cops pull over driverless car after illegal U-turn
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan

Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
Eight countries, including Türkiye, welcome Trumps Gaza peace efforts with joint statement

Eight countries, including Türkiye, welcome Trump's Gaza peace efforts with joint statement
Hamas reviews Trumps Gaza plan as Netanyahu vows IDF presence

Hamas reviews Trump's Gaza plan as Netanyahu vows IDF presence
Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN
WORLD Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine said on Tuesday that a Russian overnight drone strike had killed a family of four in the northeastern Sumy region.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye has emerged as the world’s 14th largest market for industrial robots, with adoption expanding rapidly across sectors such as automotive and defense.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿