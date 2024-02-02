Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

TEHRAN
Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.

“We have often clarified that Iran will not initiate a war but will answer bullies firmly and authoritatively,” he said, stressing that Iran’s military is for self-defense and does not pose any threat to regional countries.

“The military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a threat to any country, rather it is a security generator and the regional countries can rely on this power,” the Iranian president underlined.

On Feb. 1, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it's time to further disable Iran-backed militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East and the U.S. is preparing to take significant action in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan.

For days the U.S. has hinted strikes are imminent.

US, conflict, yemen ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power
Hamas gives initial positive confirmation on truce plan: Qatar

Hamas gives 'initial positive confirmation' on truce plan: Qatar
Biden imposes sanctions over intolerable Israeli settler violence

Biden imposes sanctions over 'intolerable' Israeli settler violence
EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in message to Putin

EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in 'message' to Putin
40 years in prison for ex-CIA coder who leaked hacking tools to WikiLeaks

40 years in prison for ex-CIA coder who leaked hacking tools to WikiLeaks
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿