Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

TEHRAN

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.

“We have often clarified that Iran will not initiate a war but will answer bullies firmly and authoritatively,” he said, stressing that Iran’s military is for self-defense and does not pose any threat to regional countries.

“The military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a threat to any country, rather it is a security generator and the regional countries can rely on this power,” the Iranian president underlined.

On Feb. 1, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it's time to further disable Iran-backed militias that have struck at U.S. forces and ships in the Middle East and the U.S. is preparing to take significant action in response to the deaths of three U.S. service members in Jordan.

For days the U.S. has hinted strikes are imminent.