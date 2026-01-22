Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'

Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'

TEHRAN
Iran Guards chief says finger on trigger, warns US against miscalculations

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday warned Israel and the U.S. against "miscalculations" in the wake of mass protests, saying the force had its "finger on the trigger".

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against the Islamic republic after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June.

A fortnight of protests starting in late December shook the clerical leadership under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the movement has petered out in the face of a crackdown that activists say has left thousands dead.

Guards commander General Mohammad Pakpour warned Israel and the United States "to avoid any miscalculations, by learning from historical experiences and what they learned in the 12-day imposed war, so that they do not face a more painful and regrettable fate".

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dear Iran have their finger on the trigger, more prepared than ever, ready to carry out the orders and measures of the supreme commander-in-chief -- a leader dearer than their own lives," he said, referring to Khamenei.

His comments came in a written statement quoted by state television marking the national day in Iran to celebrate the Guards, a force whose mission is to protect the 1979 Islamic revolution from internal and external threats.

Activists accuse the Guards of playing a frontline role in the deadly crackdown on protests. The group is sanctioned as a terrorist entity by countries including Australia, Canada and the United States and campaigners have long urged similar moves from the EU and UK.

Pakpour took over as Guards commander last year after his predecessor Hossein Salami was one of several key military figures killed in an Israeli strike during the 12-day war, losses which revealed Israel's deep intelligence penetration of the Islamic republic.

Giving their first official toll from the protests, Iranian authorities on Wednesday said 3,117 people were killed.

The statement from the Islamic republic's foundation for martyrs and veterans sought to draw a distinction between "martyrs", who it said were members of security forces and innocent bystanders, and what it described as "rioters" backed by the U.S..

Of its toll of 3,117, it said 2,427 people were martyrs.

However, rights groups say the heavy toll was caused by security forces firing directly on protesters and that the actual number of those killed could be far higher and even extend to over 20,000.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said "the future for the Iranian people can only be in a regime change", adding that "the Ayatollah regime is in quite a fragile situation".

US, warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

    Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

  2. Talks underway with US, China, S Korea for nuclear power plants: Minister

    Talks underway with US, China, S Korea for nuclear power plants: Minister

  3. 'Vigilant' Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown

    'Vigilant' Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown

  4. Venezuela moves to open up oil sector, a key Trump demand

    Venezuela moves to open up oil sector, a key Trump demand

  5. Bank of Japan keeps key interest rate unchanged

    Bank of Japan keeps key interest rate unchanged
Recommended
Vigilant Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown

'Vigilant' Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown
Syrian army moves SDF out of Raqqa prison under mediated deal

Syrian army moves SDF out of Raqqa prison under mediated deal
Trump says US armada headed toward Gulf amid Iran tensions

Trump says US 'armada' headed toward Gulf amid Iran tensions
Japan PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election

Japan PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election
US, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to meet in UAE for security talks

US, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to meet in UAE for security talks
Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
WORLD Vigilant Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown

'Vigilant' Europe eyes next Trump shock after Greenland climbdown

One crisis defused, how long until the next one? European leaders huddled for summit talks Thursday exuding relief at Donald Trump's climbdown on Greenland — but already steeling themselves for the next jolt from the mercurial U.S. leader.
ECONOMY Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

Turkish textile exporters shift focus to North Africa

Turkish textile exporters, who traditionally send nearly half of their products to European markets, are redirecting their attention to Syria and North African countries as their share in the EU continues to decline.  
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿