Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel: judiciary

TEHRAN

Iran has executed a man on June 22 who was convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy service, the judiciary said, as the two foes traded fire for a 10th day.

"Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Mosayebi was accused of seeking to provide "sensitive information... to Mossad."

Iran has carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since the start of its bombing campaign against the Islamic republic on June 13.

Later on June 22, judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said three people had been arrested in the western province of Kermanshah on allegations of espionage.

The arrests were made thanks to "the rapid presence of the population and their assistance to the intelligence services, law enforcement agencies and judicial officers," he said.

"One of them is said to be a national of a European country," he added, quoted by Mizan.

Jahangir also announced that "special judicial branches would be formed" in provincial prosecutors' offices and courts to handle Israeli-linked espionage cases on an "extraordinary" basis.