Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel: judiciary

Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel: judiciary

TEHRAN
Iran executes man convicted of being spy for Israel: judiciary

Iran has executed a man on June 22 who was convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy service, the judiciary said, as the two foes traded fire for a 10th day.

"Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Mosayebi was accused of seeking to provide "sensitive information... to Mossad."

Iran has carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since the start of its bombing campaign against the Islamic republic on June 13.

Later on June 22, judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said three people had been arrested in the western province of Kermanshah on allegations of espionage.

The arrests were made thanks to "the rapid presence of the population and their assistance to the intelligence services, law enforcement agencies and judicial officers," he said.

"One of them is said to be a national of a European country," he added, quoted by Mizan.

Jahangir also announced that "special judicial branches would be formed" in provincial prosecutors' offices and courts to handle Israeli-linked espionage cases on an "extraordinary" basis.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

    Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

  2. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  3. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  4. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  5. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic
Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice

Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice
Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes

Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes
Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond

Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond
Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election

Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election
WORLD Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿