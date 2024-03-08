Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’

Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’

GENEVA
Iran crushing protests led to crimes against humanity’

The violent repression of peaceful protests and discrimination against women and girls by Tehran led to serious rights violations, many amounting to crimes against humanity, a U.N. experts probe said on March 8.

Iran was rocked by widespread demonstrations sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress rule for women based on Islamic sharia law.

Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic Republic's system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The U.N. Human Rights Council held a special session on the situation in November 2022 and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown.

In its first report, the independent international fact-finding mission on Iran said many of the violations "amount to crimes against humanity, specifically those of murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution, enforced disappearance and other inhumane acts.”

It said the commission of such crimes, in the context of a deprivation of fundamental rights of victims, inflicted with discriminatory intent, "leads the mission to the conclusion that the crime against humanity of persecution on the grounds of gender has been committed.”

The three-member mission comprises chair Sara Hossain of Bangladesh, Shaheen Sardar Ali from Pakistan and Viviana Krsticevic of Argentina.

"These acts form part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population in Iran, namely against women, girls, boys and men who have demanded freedom, equality, dignity and accountability," Hossain said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye marks International Womens Day

Türkiye marks International Women's Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks International Women's Day

    Türkiye marks International Women's Day

  2. Ministry honors 12 women on March 8

    Ministry honors 12 women on March 8

  3. Erdoğan says his gov't empowers women’s rights

    Erdoğan says his gov't empowers women’s rights

  4. Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’

    Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’

  5. Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor

    Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor
Recommended
Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor

Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor
63 women killed in Gaza per day, says UNRWA

63 women killed in Gaza per day, says UNRWA
Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech
Haitis main port closes as US presses for urgent transition

Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition
Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as bargaining chip

Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'
WORLD Iran crushing protests led to crimes against humanity’

Iran crushing protests led to 'crimes against humanity’

The violent repression of peaceful protests and discrimination against women and girls by Tehran led to serious rights violations, many amounting to crimes against humanity, a U.N. experts probe said on March 8.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿