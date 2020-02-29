Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

  • February 29 2020 15:12:00

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

DUBAI-Reuters
Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

An Iranian woman wears a protective mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she walks on a street in front of a closed cinema in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 29, 2020. (West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.

As several countries in the Middle East reported cases of the coronavirus stemming from Iran, the country is at the epicenter of the outbreak in the region.

"Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 43 ... the total number of infected people is 593," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on people to stay at home.

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki warned on Feb. 28 of "a very difficult week" ahead in Iran, which only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19 and where the death rate among confirmed cases has been around 10 percent, compared to around 3 percent elsewhere.

Tehran has ordered the shutting of schools until March 3 and the government has extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week.

Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as outbreak forced Iran's clerical rulers to close the parliament and impose internal travel bans.

One lawmaker, elected in Iran's Feb. 21 polls, had died of the coronavirus, Iranian media reported on Feb. 29.

Iran's government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Iran's foreign ministry advised Iranians to avoid trips to South Korea, which reported 594 new coronavirus infections on Feb. 29, taking its tally to 2,931 cases.

Virus effects take hold as Trump calls criticisms a ‘hoax’
Virus effects take hold as Trump calls criticisms a ‘hoax’

Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.

"This is an international problem and all nations should work together to overcome the coronavirus crisis," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Feb. 29 by telephone, state TV reported.

However, Iran has rejected as "ridiculous" the U.S. offer to help with its coronavirus outbreak.

Tensions have been high between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers and reimposed sanctions which have battered the Islamic Republic's economy.

Iranian authorities said the U.S. sanctions were hampering Tehran's ability to get medical supplies from other countries, something which Washington has denied.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

    Erdoğan says he asked Putin to step aside in Syria

  2. Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

    Turkey, Russia agree to reduce tensions in Idlib as migrants push west

  3. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  4. The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

    The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

  5. Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway

    Turkey grants visa exemptions to four EU nations, Norway
Recommended
Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border

Greek police fire teargas on migrants at Turkish border
UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting

UN envoy says Libya truce nearly broke down amid fighting
Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib

Trump backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Idlib
Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi

Indian police detain hundreds after Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi
Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister

Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistans Taliban

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban
WORLD Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Feb. 29.
ECONOMY More confidence in Turkeys economic recovery: Fitch

More confidence in Turkey's economic recovery: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has greater confidence that Turkey’s economic growth is recovering in the near term, according to the ratings service’s Douglas Winslow.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko ended a two-game skid on Feb. 28 by defeating Valencia Basket from Spain in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.