Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

BAGHDAD
Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.

Speaking to the Reuters, 10 senior commanders, including six local militia leaders, confirmed their readiness to disarm.

The move to reduce tensions follows a series of private warnings from U.S. officials to the Iraqi government since Donald Trump took office in January.

Sources said that officials had warned Baghdad that if it failed to take action to disband militias operating on its soil, the U.S. could target these groups with airstrikes.

Senior Shiite politician Izzat al-Shahbander saşd that discussions between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and several militia leaders have made “significant progress” and the groups are likely to comply with U.S. calls for disarmament.

Meanwhile, Iran said on April 7 that it will not engage in direct negotiations with the U.S over its nuclear program.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing that Tehran submitted a proposal to Washington for indirect negotiations, describing it as a “generous and responsible” offer.

“So far, we have not received a response from the U.S. regarding indirect negotiations,” Baqaei said in statements carried by the state news agency IRNA.

The spokesman said the Gulf country of Oman is one of the main options for hosting indirect negotiations with the U.S. Responding to a question about U.S. threats against Iran, Baqaei said that his country is prepared for any emergency.

IRNA ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

    Pastel painting exhibition in Istanbul

  2. AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

    AKP spokesman criticizes opposition rhetoric, highlights key political talks

  3. Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

    Defense chief meets with Italian counterpart

  4. Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

    Turkish gang leader caught in Athens

  5. Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

    Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm
Recommended
France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months

France, Saudi Arabia to co-host conference on 2-state solution in coming months
UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week
Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill
Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN
Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but questions remain: Kremlin

Putin backs Ukraine truce idea, but 'questions' remain: Kremlin
WORLD Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.
ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿