Iran-backed militia groups express readiness to disarm

BAGHDAD

Several major Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq have indicated their willingness to disarm for the first time, aiming to avoid an escalating conflict with the U.S. during the Trump administration.

Speaking to the Reuters, 10 senior commanders, including six local militia leaders, confirmed their readiness to disarm.

The move to reduce tensions follows a series of private warnings from U.S. officials to the Iraqi government since Donald Trump took office in January.

Sources said that officials had warned Baghdad that if it failed to take action to disband militias operating on its soil, the U.S. could target these groups with airstrikes.

Senior Shiite politician Izzat al-Shahbander saşd that discussions between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and several militia leaders have made “significant progress” and the groups are likely to comply with U.S. calls for disarmament.

Meanwhile, Iran said on April 7 that it will not engage in direct negotiations with the U.S over its nuclear program.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing that Tehran submitted a proposal to Washington for indirect negotiations, describing it as a “generous and responsible” offer.

“So far, we have not received a response from the U.S. regarding indirect negotiations,” Baqaei said in statements carried by the state news agency IRNA.

The spokesman said the Gulf country of Oman is one of the main options for hosting indirect negotiations with the U.S. Responding to a question about U.S. threats against Iran, Baqaei said that his country is prepared for any emergency.