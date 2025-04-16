Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US

Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US

TEHRAN
Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his appreciation on Tuesday for Türkiye’s “constructive stance” on the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., mediated by Oman.

Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan exchanged views over the phone on the latest developments in bilateral and regional relations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed the process of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the statement noted.

Araghchi appreciated Türkiye’s “constructive stance” regarding the negotiations and informed the top Turkish diplomat on Iran’s “principled positions on the matter.”

Fidan, for his part, welcomed the negotiation process between the two countries and emphasized Türkiye's readiness to offer any form of support in this regard, the statement said.

The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program began last Saturday in Muscat, following a prolonged stalemate and escalating tensions.

Tehran said the first round of the talks was held in “a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”

The next round of talks is also scheduled to take place in the Omani capital on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Monday.

These discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program, as the Donald Trump administration continues to ramp up pressure on Tehran to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump recently threatened Iran with military strikes and secondary sanctions if it fails to reach a new deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program – one intended to replace the agreement reached in 2015.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first remarks following the initial round of talks, said on Tuesday that while the early steps have been positive, Iran remains cautious.

“We are neither excessively optimistic nor overtly pessimistic about these talks,” he said as cited by state media. “Of course, we are very distrustful of the other side.”

nuclear talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

    UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

  2. Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

    Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

  3. Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

    Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

  4. Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

    Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

  5. Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace

    Decline in home prices in real terms continues but at slower pace
Recommended
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war
Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory

Gaza rescuers say 37 killed in Israeli strikes across territory
UK top court rules definition of woman based on sex at birth

UK top court rules definition of 'woman' based on sex at birth
Webb spots strongest hints yet of life on distant planet

Webb spots strongest 'hints' yet of life on distant planet
UN watchdog chief says Iran not far from nuclear bomb

UN watchdog chief says Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb
Zelensky says good progress in minerals talks with US

Zelensky says 'good progress' in minerals talks with US
WORLD UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi met the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, Mohammad Eslami, on Thursday ahead of a fresh round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
ECONOMY Italys Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Meloni in Washington seeking EU tariff deal from Trump

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with Donald Trump Thursday in Washington, hoping a personal charm offensive can help convince the U.S. president to cut a more favourable deal on EU tariffs.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿