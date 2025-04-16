Iran appreciates Türkiye’s ‘constructive stance’ on nuclear talks with US

TEHRAN

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his appreciation on Tuesday for Türkiye’s “constructive stance” on the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., mediated by Oman.

Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan exchanged views over the phone on the latest developments in bilateral and regional relations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed the process of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the statement noted.

Araghchi appreciated Türkiye’s “constructive stance” regarding the negotiations and informed the top Turkish diplomat on Iran’s “principled positions on the matter.”

Fidan, for his part, welcomed the negotiation process between the two countries and emphasized Türkiye's readiness to offer any form of support in this regard, the statement said.

The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program began last Saturday in Muscat, following a prolonged stalemate and escalating tensions.

Tehran said the first round of the talks was held in “a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.”

The next round of talks is also scheduled to take place in the Omani capital on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Monday.

These discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program, as the Donald Trump administration continues to ramp up pressure on Tehran to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Trump recently threatened Iran with military strikes and secondary sanctions if it fails to reach a new deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program – one intended to replace the agreement reached in 2015.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first remarks following the initial round of talks, said on Tuesday that while the early steps have been positive, Iran remains cautious.

“We are neither excessively optimistic nor overtly pessimistic about these talks,” he said as cited by state media. “Of course, we are very distrustful of the other side.”