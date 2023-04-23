Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

ZURICH
Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

When Credit Suisse’s unveils what are likely its final quarterly results today, investors will be seeking clues to the magnitude of the challenges awaiting UBS, after it was strongarmed into taking over its stricken rival.

Credit Suisse pushed forward its result release to come out the day before those of UBS, as Switzerland’s largest bank prepares to swallow its long-time main domestic rival.

The results will be closely studied for the mass withdrawals that took place as panic engulfed the bank last month, prior to the hastily arranged takeover.

Absorbing Credit Suisse will be a complex task, and “we won’t have all the answers we need,” Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP, pointing out that “the merger is fresh and (even) UBS didn’t have enough time to dive in Credit Suisse’s business”.

The answers to the many remaining questions around the depth of crises dogging Credit Suisse will arrive “gradually”, the analyst said, adding that she expected UBS over time “to take control of the situation and structure the bank in a healthy way.”

Credit Suisse had suffered a string of scandals over several years, and after three U.S. regional banks collapsed in March unleashing market panic, it was left looking like the weakest link in the chain.

Over the course of a nerve-wracking weekend, Swiss authorities organised an emergency rescue, pressuring UBS to agree to a $3.25-billion mega merger on the evening of March 19.

Economy, US,

ECONOMY Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

    Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

  2. Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles

    Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles

  3. Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

    Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

  4. A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

    A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

  5. After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site

    After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
Recommended
Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles

Amazon’s Whole Foods to cut hundreds of corporate roles
Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high

Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high
Japan inflation unchanged at 3.1 pct in March

Japan inflation unchanged at 3.1 pct in March
Interest at fairs indicates strong tourism season for Türkiye

Interest at fairs indicates strong tourism season for Türkiye
Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain
Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way

Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

When Credit Suisse’s unveils what are likely its final quarterly results today, investors will be seeking clues to the magnitude of the challenges awaiting UBS, after it was strongarmed into taking over its stricken rival.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.