Investment demand up 30% in first 11 months

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey provided 1,009 investment incentive certificates, which pave the way for investments of 25.3 billion Turkish liras and 33,903 new jobs, during the first 11 months of 2020, the industry and technology minister said on Dec. 24.

In the January-November period, investment demand was 30% more than the same period last year, Mustafa Varank tweeted.

"With a reformist vision, we will make Turkey the winner of the post-pandemic period," he vowed.

Incentive certificates support investors with grants and tax discounts or exemptions.