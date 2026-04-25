Int’l project to identify, protect Black Sea’s virgin forests

ARTVİN

An international project led by Artvin Çoruh University has been launched to identify, map and protect the Black Sea region’s remaining virgin forests, aiming to safeguard biodiversity and natural heritage.

The initiative brings together academic and environmental partners from Türkiye, Georgia and Greece.

Speaking at the project’s launch event, Artvin Çoruh University Rector Professor İbrahim Aydın highlighted the growing pressure on nature caused by industrialization, urbanization and population growth.

“We must stop confronting nature and learn to live in harmony with it,” Aydın said. “Otherwise, the consequences could be catastrophic. Nature is not a legacy from our ancestors, but a trust borrowed from our children.”

Project coordinator Professor Özgür Eminağaoğlu said the initiative has a budget of 452,000 ($528,000 euros) and will run for 18 months.

It aims to develop joint methodologies for identifying and conserving virgin forests, strengthen inter-university cooperation and enhance efforts to preserve biodiversity.