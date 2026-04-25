Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade

ISTANBUL

An initiative documenting cultural heritage damage in the aftermath of the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes was honored at the Europa Nostra Awards 2026.

Regarded among Europe’s most prestigious distinctions in the heritage field, this year’s awards recognized 30 projects and heritage advocates from 18 countries, with the Türkiye-based effort winning in the category of Citizen Engagement and Awareness Raising.

The project emerged in response to the twin earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 in magnitude, which struck southern Türkiye and affected 11 provinces, causing widespread destruction not only to residential areas but also to archaeological and historical sites.

In the immediate aftermath, however, access to reliable, consolidated information on damage to cultural heritage remained limited. To address the gap, archaeologist Çiler Çilingiroğlu initiated a public call via social media, urging colleagues and citizens to document damage at heritage sites.

The effort quickly evolved into a structured, collaborative initiative with the involvement of remote sensing specialist Nusret Demir. A second call for participation brought together more than 50 volunteers, including archaeologists, architects, restorers, engineers and students. Using widely accessible digital tools such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Workspace and OpenStreetMap, the team established a shared monitoring system.

Field data and images provided by citizens, journalists, rescue teams and researchers were integrated with satellite datasets obtained through international cooperation, including damage assessment tools developed by NASA and the California Institute of Technology.

More than 1,500 archaeological and historical sites across 11 provinces were documented and evaluated. Findings indicated that Ottoman-era structures sustained the most significant damage, while prehistoric mounds generally demonstrated greater structural resilience.

Following the publication of an academic study, the team launched an interactive online map in 2025, designed for use by researchers, heritage professionals and local communities. Developed entirely through volunteer contributions and open data, without dedicated funding, the project presents a low-cost, scalable model for rapidly assessing cultural heritage in the wake of natural disasters.