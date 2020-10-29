Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya

  • October 29 2020 10:46:00

Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya

ANTALYA – Anadolu Agency
Intl footwear expo begins in Antalya

An international footwear expo, Eksposhoes, began in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Oct. 28.

The three-day event is hosting 100 domestic producers and 1,000 foreign buyers.

Foreign visitors are to attend the ninth edition of Eksposhoes, especially from Russia, the Balkans and Europe.

On the event's first day, a shoe hand made by five women, inlaid with diamonds and gold and worth 104,000 Turkish liras (around $12,588) was displayed.

The event aims to promote the Turkish footwear sector to the world and increase the potential and added value of the industry by boosting trade relations and creating a platform for sustainable exports, Erkan Demir, the CEO of the expo, told Anadolu Agency.

He added that the expo took all necessary precautions against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands
Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019
Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection
Economic confidence up in October

Economic confidence up in October
Tourism sector targets alternative markets

Tourism sector targets alternative markets
Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.