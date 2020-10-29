Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya

ANTALYA – Anadolu Agency

An international footwear expo, Eksposhoes, began in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Oct. 28.

The three-day event is hosting 100 domestic producers and 1,000 foreign buyers.

Foreign visitors are to attend the ninth edition of Eksposhoes, especially from Russia, the Balkans and Europe.

On the event's first day, a shoe hand made by five women, inlaid with diamonds and gold and worth 104,000 Turkish liras (around $12,588) was displayed.

The event aims to promote the Turkish footwear sector to the world and increase the potential and added value of the industry by boosting trade relations and creating a platform for sustainable exports, Erkan Demir, the CEO of the expo, told Anadolu Agency.

He added that the expo took all necessary precautions against the novel coronavirus pandemic.