International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

ISTANBUL

The Milas-Bodrum Airport, serving locals and international tourists in Mugla, on the Turkish Aegean, resumed international flights as of June 26, the airport operator announced.

With travel restrictions over coronavirus eased, the airport is again offering two scheduled international flights, the operator TAV said in a press release.

The airport re-launched domestic flights as of June 4, it added.

The first international flight came from Hannover, Germany early on June 26.

After appearing last December in China, the virus saw lockdowns and travel bans worldwide, but with improving numbers in many European countries, restrictions have recently started to be eased.

Turkey has instituted special certification programs to assure tourists that its facilities have taken strict measures to prevent transmission of the virus.



